ASHA To Suspend Free Medical Services At Hospitals From April 7 Over ₹3,500-cr Unpaid Bills

The Andhra Pradesh Specialty Hospitals Association (ASHA) has decided to halt services under the NTR Vaidya Seva Scheme from April 7 in protest against the state government for failing to clear pending dues amounting to ₹3,500 crore.

Emphasizing the seriousness of the matter, ASHA President Dr K Vijaykumar, in a statement, said that protest programs will begin on March 25. If no action is taken to clear the pending bills, services under the medical insurance program will be suspended on April 7.

It has been learned that ASHA representatives have met government officials, including the CEO of NTR Vaidya Seva, the Special Chief Secretary of the Medical Department, the IT Minister, as well as the Chief Minister, in the last 10 months and have even written letters 26 times to explain their difficulties.

Dr Vijaykumar said that ASHA will continue to provide services only if the state government clears ₹1,500 crore immediately and assures the network of hospitals that the remaining dues will be cleared in tranches over a specific period of time.

Shedding light on the financial situation, ASHA representatives pointed out that the NTR Vaidya Seva CEO has approved bills worth ₹1,300 crore, but bills worth ₹1,700 crore are yet to be approved. Additionally, bills worth ₹500 crore are yet to be uploaded. In this scenario, the Association pointed out that private hospitals are unwilling to extend free services to poor patients.

As part of the protest, ASHA representatives will submit petitions to district collectors, Aarogyasri coordinators, and District Health and Medical Officers (DMHOs) on March 25, meet MLAs, MPs, and district in-charges on March 27, and launch protests wearing black badges on March 29. ASHA representatives have also planned press conferences with the heads of corporate hospitals in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam on April 3.