Hyderabad Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Metro Rail Timings Extended Until 1 AM

Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced extended service hours in view of the Ganesh immersion processions across the city on Saturday (September 6).

The last train will now run at 1 am on September 7 (Sunday), beyond the usual closing time. Services began as usual at 6 am from all terminal stations on Saturday. Officials said the decision was taken to facilitate the safe and smooth conduct of the Ganesh Visarjan festivities.

To maintain order during the massive processions, nearly 30,000 police personnel have been deployed across Hyderabad. The main immersions will take place at Hussain Sagar Lake, along with other lakes and 72 specially arranged artificial ponds.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has stationed 134 permanent cranes and 259 mobile cranes, in addition to 56,187 temporary lights to aid night operations. At Hussain Sagar, nine boats, 200 trained swimmers, and Disaster Response Force teams are on standby for safety.

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi said nearly 1.80 lakh idols had been immersed over the past three days, while close to 50,000 more idols, mostly large ones, would be immersed on the final day. Over 1,500 sanitation staff are working continuously to clear debris from immersion sites.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and senior officers will oversee the processions from the Integrated Command Control Centre. Special focus is on the Khairatabad and Balapur Ganesh processions, which draw the largest crowds.