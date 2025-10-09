Hyderabad Bus Fare Hike: KTR, Harish Rao Accuse Revanth Reddy Govt of Privatizing TGSRTC

BRS leaders, including party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao, led the “Chalo Bus Bhavan” rally on Thursday (October 9), protesting the State government’s steep hike in RTC bus ticket fares.

Earlier, heavy police deployment was reported outside senior BRS leaders residences. However, after the CMO instructed police to allow them to conduct their protest, the leaders traveled in an RTC bus from Rythu Bazar Bus Station to Bus Bhavan, where they demanded that the Congress government immediately roll back the fare hike.

A BRS delegation, led by KTR, submitted a memorandum to TGSRTC Managing Director Y Nagi Reddy, seeking details about the government’s pending dues to the corporation.

The delegation included former ministers Harish Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Padma Rao Goud, GHMC MLAs Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, Mutha Gopal, Bandaru Laxma Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, and MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi and Deshapathi Srinivas.

According to the TGSRTC MD, ₹1,353 crore under the Maha Lakshmi free bus travel scheme for women remains pending. The BRS leaders alleged that the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is deliberately pushing the State transport corporation into losses with an eye on privatization.

Speaking to the media during the protest, KTR criticised the Congress government for “double standards” — offering free bus travel for women while hiking ticket fares for men. He said bus pass prices were also increased indiscriminately, adding to the financial burden of the middle class.

“State road transport corporations are rarely profitable, but that does not mean the government can neglect its duty to provide affordable travel for the poor and middle class,” KTR said. He recalled that the BRS government had extended ₹1,500 crore in grants to RTC and regularised staff as government employees to ensure stability.

He also alleged that the RTC cargo service, which generated ₹100 crore annually under BRS, has been handed over to private operators for just ₹36 crore per year by the Congress government.

Former Minister Harish Rao lashed out at the government for burdening the middle class. “What is the point of free travel for women if their husbands are forced to pay double the fare?” he asked. Rao noted that the government has hiked RTC fares five times in the past 20 months, amounting to nearly a 50% increase in Hyderabad.

“I took a bus from Mehdipatnam till RTC Cross Roads. The ticket price was Rs 30 until Sunday. Now, it has been hiked to Rs 40. For commuters travelling to and fro, their expense has been increased by Rs 20 per day and Rs 600 per month. Those who work for meager salaries of Rs 12,000-Rs 13,000, how can they survive if all of a sudden they have to start bearing a burden of extra Rs 600?” he demanded to know.

He also accused the government of mortgaging the Hyderabad bus station to raise ₹1,500 crore from HUDCO, and warned that plans to electrify RTC buses could lead to job losses for 12,000–13,000 drivers and conductors.

Citing public complaints, Rao said overcrowding in city buses has worsened since the free travel scheme began. “Drivers often skip stops to avoid overloading, forcing passengers to run after buses and risking injuries,” he said.

The BRS leaders said the fare hike, introduced on October 6, exposes the Congress government’s poor fiscal management.

Around 24 lakh passengers commute daily across Hyderabad and Secunderabad on 3,200 TGSRTC bus services. Of these, nearly 15–16 lakh women benefit from the Maha Lakshmi free travel scheme. According to the government, the fare hike implemented on October 6 is intended to support the expansion of electric bus infrastructure across the city.

However, the move has drawn widespread criticism. While initiatives like free bus travel for women may appear as impactful welfare measures initially, their poor execution and lack of financial planning can lead to serious long-term consequences for both commuters and the transport system.