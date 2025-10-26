Hyderabad Braces for 18-Hour Water Supply Cut: Check Affected Areas

Several parts of Hyderabad will face a water supply disruption for 18 hours starting from 12 noon on Monday, October 27, until 6 am on Tuesday, October 28.

The affected areas include Nallagutta, Prakashnagar, Mekalamandi, Buddh Nagar, Srinivasanagar, Patigadda reservoir limits, Bholakpur, Kavadiguda, Seethaphalmandi, Hasmathpet, Ferozguda, and Gauthamnagar. In addition, bulk consumers such as SCR (South Central Railway), MES, Begumpet Airport, Balamrai Pump House, Balamrai Checkpost, Bowenpally, and AOC Railway Colony will also experience the supply interruption.

According to a press release issued by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Saturday, October 25, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is carrying out extension work on an 800 mm diameter MS pipeline at Paradise Junction. This is part of the ongoing construction of the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm Road.

“The HMDA will undertake junction work to connect the newly-laid pipeline from Maredpally to Control Room with the MS pipeline at Sports Ground, Le-Royal Junction, and Balamrai,” the press note stated.

As a result of these essential works, residents and bulk consumers within the reservoir limits will face temporary disruption in water supply. The HMWSSB has requested the public to store sufficient water in advance and cooperate during the 18-hour work period.