Hyderabad Airport Records Multiple Bomb Threats to International Flights in December 2025

A KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight bound for Hyderabad from Amsterdam was subjected to a bomb threat shortly before arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in the early hours of Monday, December 22.

According to airport officials, the alert was issued via an email sent to the airline’s customer support address listed on its website. Upon receiving the warning, authorities activated established emergency procedures and coordinated with the crew and ground teams. The aircraft landed safely at approximately 1.00 a.m., and passengers were deplaned after mandatory checks.

This incident marks the latest in a series of bomb threat messages targeting international flights landing in Hyderabad this month. Earlier, on December 6, British Airways flight 277 from London’s Heathrow Airport and Kuwait Airways flight 373 from Kuwait received similar threatening emails addressed to customer support at the airport.

In the earlier cases, both aircraft were subjected to protocol-driven inspections. The British Airways flight was cleared following security checks and landed safely in Hyderabad around 5.25 a.m. However, the Kuwait Airways service opted to return to Kuwait after the crew was informed about the threat mid-flight.

Authorities continue to investigate the source of these messages and whether there is any connection between the incidents. Security agencies have increased vigilance at RGIA as a precaution.