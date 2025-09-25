Hyderabad Airport: IndiGo Flight Escapes Tragedy, 162 Passengers Safe

Another flight accident was averted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, Hyderabad.

As per information reaching here, an IndiGo flight narrowly avoided a bird hit. The flight was landing at Shamshabad Airport when it was struck by a bird.

The alert pilot skillfully manoeuvred the plane and landed safely. There were a total of 162 passengers on board, and all were reported safe. More details are awaited.

The incident, which caused brief panic at the Hyderabad airport, comes just days after an Air India flight from Visakhapatnam International Airport (Vizag) to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport had to return shortly after takeoff following a bird strike. The bird got stuck in the aircraft’s engine fan, forcing the pilot to act swiftly.

Following emergency protocol, the pilot immediately decided to turn the aircraft back to Vizag Airport, ensuring the safety of 103 passengers on board. The flight landed safely without further complications, averting what could have been a serious tragedy.

Experts say bird strikes remain one of the most common risks faced by aircraft, particularly near airports. With global aviation under intense scrutiny after recent accidents, every minor incident is being closely monitored to reinforce passenger confidence and safety standards.