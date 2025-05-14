Hyderabad ACB Finds 90 Bullets at Suryapet DSP’s Residence

A total of 90 bullets were found at the residence of Suryapet DSP K. Parthasarathy during searches conducted by a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths. The DSP has been charged under the Indian Arms Act.

The raid was triggered after information surfaced that Parthasarathy, along with Suryapet Station House Officer (SHO) Veera Raghuvulu, allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh from an accused. A team led by ACB Hyderabad City Range-2 Inspector CH Muralimohan executed the search at Parthasarthy’s residence in Hayathnagar and found the illegally stored bullets.

Of the 90 bullets found, 29 were live rounds.

It is suspected that Parthasarthy may have accumulated the bullets during his time as a special party constable. According to regulations, police officers are required to return unused bullets and record the return in the ‘bell of arms’ register.

The ACB officials produced both Parthasarthy and Veera Raghuvulu before the ACB court in Nampally. In response, In-charge Judge Raghuram remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Additionally, an investigation has been launched to determine how Parthasarthy accumulated such a large quantity of bullets.