May 15 Bank Holiday or not?

As we draw near to May 15, everyone is asking if banks will be open or not. As May 15 is not a weekend nor a gazetted holiday, banks will likely operate as usual.

No Bank Holiday on May 15

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) calendar, May 15 does not appear to be a holiday. Banks will probably follow their regular business hours, providing customers with multiple services such as transactions, deposits, and withdrawals.

Bank Working Hours

Indian banks operate from Monday to Friday, and some banks even offer extended banking hours or Saturday bank facilities. Banks on May 15 are supposed to stick to their regular working hours.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in May 2025

Though May 15 is not a bank holiday, here are some holidays in May 2025:

May 16, 2025: Sikkim State Day (Gangtok)

May 18, 2025: Sunday (weekly holiday)

May 23, 2025: Buddha Poornima (public holiday in Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal)

May 24, 2025: Fourth Saturday

May 25, 2025: Sunday (weekly holiday)

May 26, 2025: Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti (public holiday in Agartala)

May 29, 2025: Maharana Pratap Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh public holiday)

Conclusion

There is no bank holiday on May 15, and the banks will remain open as usual. Clients can go to their closest bank branch to make use of the different services. It is always recommended to inquire about your bank's specific working hours and holiday calendar.

