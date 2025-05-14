CBSE launches 15-day counselling after board results, helpline now active for Class 10, 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially declared the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2025, bringing relief and celebration to lakhs of students and their families across the country. Alongside the results, the Board has also launched the second phase of its free psychosocial counselling services, aimed at supporting students and parents during this emotionally sensitive period.

Over 37 Lakh Students Clear Exams

This year, more than 22 lakh students cleared the Class 10 exams, achieving an impressive pass percentage of 93.66%. In Class 12, nearly 15 lakh students passed, with an overall success rate of 88.39%.

Students can check and download their results from the following platforms:

cbse.gov.in

cbseresults.nic.in

DigiLocker App

UMANG App

CBSE’s Free Post-Result Counselling Now Live

Recognizing the stress that often follows exam results, CBSE has resumed its second phase of free counselling services, which began on May 13 and will continue until May 28, 2025. These services are available to both students and parents.

According to the official notification, “CBSE now commences a second phase of free counselling services (post-result) for students and their parents for 15 days, i.e., till May 28, 2025.”

How to Access the Counselling Support

CBSE’s post-result counselling services are available through multiple channels:

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System)

Dial 1800-11-8004 (Toll-Free | 24x7)

Offers automated support on topics like stress management, academic pressure, and time management.

Tele-Counselling

Available Daily from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM

Conducted by 65 trained professionals, including principals, school counsellors, and special educators — 51 based in India and 14 abroad.

Podcasts and Video Content

Available on the CBSE website and the CBSE HQ YouTube Channel, these resources cover mental health, exam pressure, time management, and emotional resilience.

To access the full range of resources, students and parents can visit the ‘Counselling’ section on the CBSE website or directly browse the CBSE HQ YouTube Channel.

A Timely Initiative Amidst National Exam Season

This initiative arrives at a critical time, as students not only digest their board results but also gear up for high-stakes national-level entrance exams such as CUET, JEE, and NEET. CBSE’s proactive step ensures students are emotionally supported, helping them manage anxiety and make informed decisions about their academic future.