Hyderabad: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Open Stormwater Nala in Pragati Nagar

Hyderabad: The incessant rains since Monday have caused the drainage system and nalas in Hyderabad to overflow with stormwater. A four-year-old boy named Nitin died after he slipped and fell into an open stormwater nala in the Bachupally area of the city on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the NRI colony of Pragati Nagar locality when Nitin accidentally slipped and fell into the nala. His body was seen floating in the open drain near the Rajiv Gruhakalpa residential area in Nizampet locality, but he was washed away due to the high flow of water before locals could reach there and recover the body.

Later, police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team fished out the body of the missing boy from Turka pond.

Six people were killed as heavy rains lashed several parts of Telangana on Tuesday. These deaths were reported in separate rain-related incidents. Three persons including two women died of lightning in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Three others were drowned in Sangareddy and Wanaparthy districts.

Meanwhile, authorities have opened 12 floodgates of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar on Musi River to release the water downstream as the twin reservoirs were receiving huge inflows due to incessant rain. The water level of Osman Sagar was 1,789.20 ft against full tank level of 1,790 ft. Himayat Sagar is also receiving huge inflows from upstream due to heavy rain. The water level in Himayat Sagar reached the full tank level (FTL) of 1,763.50 .

