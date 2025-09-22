Heavy Rains Lash Hyderabad: City Struggles With Flooded Roads and Traffic

As heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad, life was disrupted as major roads were inundated, causing severe traffic congestion. Parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, have been recording intense downpours over the past week.

Around 4 pm on Monday (September 22), a fresh spell of rain engulfed the city. Torrential showers affected North, West, and Central Hyderabad, including Serlingampally, Kukatpally, Shaikpet, Khairtabad, Tolichowki, Qutbullapur, Gachibowli, Kondapur, Banajara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Mehdipatnam, Charminar, and Nampally areas.

Weather experts have warned of a severe thunderstorm in Hyderabad. Rainfall is expected to intensify in several parts of the city from 8:15 pm to midnight.

On Sunday (September 21), Yadadri–Bhongir, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Siddipet, Medchal, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar recorded some of the heaviest rainfall. Hyderabad witnessed widespread showers, with Hayathnagar reporting 91.8 mm of rain.

The highest rainfall was recorded in Atmakur, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, at 126.8 mm, followed by Devaruppula in Jangaon with 122.8 mm and Mogalamadka in Narayanpet at 109.5 mm. These heavy rains caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas, disrupting normal life.

Meteorologists have also warned of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal that could intensify monsoon activity. Telangana is likely to experience flooding rains between September 25 and 27, with the peak expected on September 26–27. Central Telangana, including Hyderabad, is at particular risk. Civic authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow official advisories.

As the rainfall hit the city during peak traffic hours when employees return home, authorities have urged commuters to exercise caution.

With continuous heavy rains and the looming threat of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, Hyderabad and central Telangana remain on high alert. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors where possible, follow safety advisories, and exercise caution during travel to minimize disruptions and ensure public safety.