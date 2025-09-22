Bathukamma 2025: Telangana HC Permits Festival at Charminar with Curbs

The Telangana High Court has granted conditional permission to celebrate the Bathukamma festival near Charminar on Tuesday, September 23.

The order came after BJP Telangana Secretary Uma Shankar approached the court challenging the police decision that denied permission for the event. Justice N. V. Shravan Kumar allowed the celebrations but imposed strict restrictions.

According to the court’s directive, the festival can be held near the temple in the Charminar precincts with the participation of only 100 women, all of whom must have no criminal background. The organizers have also been instructed not to invite any prominent personalities to the program.

The Charminar ACP had earlier refused permission citing the sensitivity of the venue, possible law-and-order issues, and inconvenience to tourists. Government counsel supported this stance, expressing concerns that a large gathering might lead to disturbances.

However, the court noted that a similar celebration was permitted in October 2024 under comparable restrictions without any untoward incidents.

The High Court has now allowed the festival to be conducted on September 23 between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. It also directed the organizers to refrain from singing political songs or making political statements. Police have been authorized to take immediate action if any of the conditions are violated.