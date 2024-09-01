Heavy Rains: CM Revanth Reddy alerts Ministers, entire State Administration, MLAs, MPs and MLCs

In view of the state is witnessing incessant heavy to very heavy rains, Chief Minister Sri A Revanth Reddy reviewed the situation in the heavy rain affected areas. The Chief minister spoke to the ministers - Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Damodara Raja Narasimha and Jupalli Krishna Rao over phone and enquired about the relief operations in the submerged areas.

The CM held teleconference with top officials. Chief Secretary , DGP and the top officials of State Municipal Administration, Energy, Panchayati Raj, HYDRA , Irrigation departments have been asked to be alert in the next 24 hours.

The Chief Minister ordered district Collectors, SPs, Revenue, Irrigation and Municipal officials to conduct field visits in the flood hit habitations.

Specific instructions have been issued to all officials of the important departments to cancel their leaves and join relief and rescue operations immediately in the rain ravaged districts.

The officials of the emergency wings have also been asked to send updates on heavy rains at the field level to the CMO office from time to time. The authorities are instructed to take immediate relief measures in the flood hit areas.

The Chief Minister appealed to people not to venture out of their homes unless in the emergency. Citizens living in the low lying areas are advised to be more vigilant and inform the authorities over phone in case of emergency or any assistance required.

The CM directed the ministers, MPs, MLAs and MLCs to stay in their respective areas and take up relief operations. The Congress party workers are also requested to be on alert round the clock and contribute their services in the relief activities.