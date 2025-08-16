Heavy Rainfall in Telangana: CM Orders Relief, Traffic Restrictions

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed all departments to remain on high alert as heavy rains continue to lash the state. According to the Meteorological Department, 15 districts — except Jagtial — have received heavy rainfall, while the rest recorded normal showers.

During a review meeting with senior officials on Saturday morning, the CM said moderate to heavy rains are expected in Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam districts. Special Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have already been deployed to work closely with district collectors for relief operations.

Authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant about overflowing streams, canals, and reservoirs, and to shift people from low-lying areas to relief camps. The CM also imposed a ban on traffic across low-level bridges and causeways where water has accumulated, with police and revenue officials asked to set up barricades.

In urban and rural areas, sanitation drives have been made mandatory to prevent mosquito breeding and waterborne diseases. The Health Department has been told to stock up on medicines and establish medical camps where required.

Revanth Reddy stressed the need to protect lives, property, and livestock, calling for close coordination among departments including Revenue, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Roads & Buildings, Health, Municipal Administration, Police, Fire Services, and SDRF.

In Hyderabad, the CM directed GHMC, SDRF, Fire Department, and Hyderabad city officials to respond immediately to public distress calls.