GHMC Trifurcation Exposes Rift Within Telangana Congress

Uncertainty over the future of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has triggered unease within the ruling Congress, with senior leaders and grassroots workers expressing concern over being kept out of the decision-making process. While the state government is weighing options to either expand or trifurcate the civic body for administrative efficiency, leaders of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) say there has been little to no consultation with the party organisation.

The proposed restructuring — which could see the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation split into two or three separate corporations — has become a flashpoint within the party. Senior Congress leaders argue that a move of this magnitude should involve structured discussions with the TPCC leadership and elected representatives.

“As of now, there is talk about splitting the GHMC or creating a much larger municipal area. But no final decision has been taken. More importantly, there has been no discussion within the party. The government and the party appear to be functioning independently,” a senior TPCC leader said, requesting anonymity. The leader added that a lack of coordination between the Chief Minister and the TPCC leadership has widened internal communication gaps.

Earlier, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that a final call on whether GHMC would remain a single civic body or be divided would be taken after February 10. He noted that the term of the current GHMC elected body ends on that date, after which civic officials would assume full administrative control.

According to party sources, the government is considering the formation of two or three new corporations after February. If the trifurcation proposal moves forward, the new civic entities are likely to be Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri corporations.

The developments have deepened frustration within the TPCC, with leaders alleging that key policy announcements are often learnt through media reports rather than internal briefings. “Ministers make public announcements without informing the party organisation. When the media approaches us for reactions, we are caught off guard. The TPCC is not functioning as strongly as it should, and the GHMC issue is a clear example,” another senior leader said.

The current debate comes in the backdrop of the state government’s earlier decision to significantly expand the GHMC’s jurisdiction — from about 625 square kilometres to over 2,000 square kilometres — along with increasing the number of corporator seats from 150 to 300. That proposal had drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, while urban planners, citizens and activists raised concerns over the lack of a scientific and consultative approach.

With the February deadline approaching, both the structure and scale of Hyderabad’s civic governance remain uncertain, even as political unease within the ruling party continues to grow.