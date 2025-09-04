Ganesh Laddu Auctions in Hyderabad: A Look at Highest Bids in 2024

As curtains fall on this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, devotees are eagerly awaiting the outcome of the much-talked-about Ganesh Laddu auctions in Hyderabad.

So far, 1,21,905 Ganesh idols have been immersed till September 2, with another 50,000 scheduled for immersion on September 6 — the grand finale of Ganesh Chaturthi. The iconic Khairatabad Ganesh and Balapur Ganesh idols will also be immersed at Tank Bund on the same day.

In 2024, the Ganesh Laddu at the renowned Bandlaguda Ganesh in Richmond Villas fetched a record-breaking Rs 1.87 crore. This marked an increase of Rs 61 lakh from 2023, when the laddu was auctioned for Rs 1.26 crore.

Likewise, the Balapur Ganesh Laddu was auctioned for an unprecedented Rs 30.01 lakh in 2024 — the highest in its 30-year history. In comparison, the 2023 bid stood at Rs 27 lakh.

However, beginning 2024, the Balapur Ganesh Laddu auction saw fewer participants due to revised rules. Earlier, only outsiders had to deposit money in advance to take part, but now the entire Balapur village and all participants are required to deposit an advance based on the previous year’s auction price.

Since the laddu fetched Rs 27 lakh in 2023, participants had to deposit that amount a day in advance with the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Samithi.

The committee also imposed a maximum ceiling of Rs 3–5 lakh on yearly increments. Officials noted that if bids rise abnormally — by Rs 10–20 lakh — it could discourage future participation, as many may not be able to compete at such high levels.

The soaring bids for Hyderabad’s Ganesh laddus highlight both the devotion and prestige attached to the tradition, but organisers face the delicate task of balancing record-breaking enthusiasm with rules that ensure fairness and long-term sustainability of the auctions.