KTR Named A1 in Formula E Race Under Non Bailable Charges: KTR Arrest Likely?

The Telangana government is taking a strong stance in the alleged Formula E car race funds scam. The Chief Secretary of the government, Shanthikumar, has already written a letter to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) requesting an investigation into the case.

In this context, on Thursday, December 19, the ACB filed an FIR in connection with the Formula E car race issue, naming BRS Working President KTR as the prime accused (A1) and the then Municipal Secretary Aravind Kumar as A2. The ACB also included the then Chief Engineer of HMDA, B.L.N. Reddy, as A3 in the case. Reports suggest that several non-bailable charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act have been filed against KTR.

During the BRS government's tenure, Formula E car races were held at Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The government alleges that KTR, who was the Municipal Minister at the time, bypassed regulations and directly sanctioned funds to private companies for these races. Notably, the government has already obtained permission from the Governor to investigate the former minister, KTR.

Against RBI Guidelines

HMDA Paid ₹45 Crore to an FEO Company Without Cabinet Approval or Financial Clearance

Accusations Against KTR for Payment of Funds Without Proper Authorization

IAS Officer Aravind Kumar Abused Power Under KTR’s Orders

A Foreign Company Received Indian Currency Without Any Approval

RBI Imposed a ₹8 Crore Fine on the Telangana Government

After Coming to Power, the Congress Government Paid ₹8 Crore to the RBI

A Case Filed Against KTR for Acting on His Own Decision Without Cabinet Approval, Under Sections for Fraud and Cheating

IAS Officer Aravind Kumar, Who Paid Funds Under KTR’s Orders

Cases Filed Against HMDA Chief Engineer BLN Reddy

In the case, KTR is Named Accused No. 1 (A1), Aravind Kumar as A2, and BLN Reddy as A3

