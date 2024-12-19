December 20 heavy rain alert for Kerala; No holiday for schools!

Kerala is in for a lashing from December 20. Heavy rains are forecast for the next five days, and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the state warning of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure system has formed over the Arabian Sea, where heavy rainfall may hit the state from December 20. Heavy rainfall is forecasted by the IMD for the next five days, after which, the intensity might increase by December 22 and 23.

The Kerala government has put all its disaster management machinery on a high alert, where necessary precautions to minimize heavy rainfall will be taken. Landslides and flooding are likely to affect the low-lying regions.

If things deteriorate further, sources say, a holiday can be announced by the government. A decision will be taken by the government taking into account the situation arising from here and after considering views from concerned authorities.

The public has been advised to exercise caution and avoid travelling to hilly areas and low-lying regions. The IMD has also warned of strong winds, which may cause damage to trees and power lines.

