December 28 Shani Trayodashi: Dos and Donts

At the closing moments of 2024, Lord Shiva and Saturn followers have begun to make all necessary preparations to observe the highly sacred day, Shani Trayodashi on 28th December. It is said that, on this sacred day, people get relief from mental stress, promotion at workplaces, long life, and bestowal of both Lord Shiva and Saturn.

To collect the benefits of Shani Trayodashi, there are some dos and don'ts that one has to follow on this sacred day. Below, we'll be talking about the importance of Shani Trayodashi and will explain the full guide on the ritual of observing this fast.

Importance of Shani Trayodashi

Shani Trayodashi is a sacred day when Trayodashi falls on a Saturday. On this day, devotees worship Lord Shiva and Saturn and seek their blessings and forgiveness. The fast and worship ritual is believed to bring numerous benefits, including:

Relief from mental stress and confusion

Job promotions and career growth

Longevity and good health

The blessings of Saturn and Lord Shiva

Dos for Shani Trayodashi

To observe Shani Trayodashi, devotees must follow certain dos:

Wake up before sunrise and take a refreshing bath: This helps to purify the body and mind, preparing oneself for the worship ritual.

Wear clean clothes and purify the worship area: Wearing clean clothes and purifying the worship area helps to create a sacred atmosphere, conducive to worship.

Make a sacred space using cow dung and decorate it with rangoli: Cow dung is used to create a sacred space, which is then decorated with rangoli to invoke the divine presence and create a positive atmosphere.

Do a full worship ritual for Lord Shiva, with all sacred items like Belpatra, rice, lamp, incense, and holy Ganga water: Performing a full worship ritual for Lord Shiva helps to seek his blessings and forgiveness.

Only eat Green gram or fast completely on this day: Eating only Green gram or fasting completely on this day detoxifies the body and mind and asks for the blessings of Lord Shiva and Saturn.

Don'ts for Shani Trayodashi

To enjoy the benefits of Shani Trayodashi, devotees also have to avoid some don'ts:

Avoid non-vegetarian food and liquor: Non-vegetarian food and liquor are considered impure, and hence, it would nullify the fast.

Avoid bad thoughts and deeds: Bad thoughts and deeds create a negative atmosphere and nullify the fast. Devotees should keep their minds positive and pure.

Treat elders and needy people with respect and kindness: Treating elders and needy people with respect and kindness helps to invoke the divine presence and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and Saturn.

Do not postpone or miss the puja rituals: Postponing or missing the puja rituals can negate the benefits of the fast. Devotees should strive to perform the puja rituals with devotion and sincerity.

By following the dos and don'ts, devotees can enjoy the blessings of Lord Shiva and Saturn on Shani Trayodashi. It is the sacred day when people will get forgiveness, relief from mental stress, and several other advantages. So mark your dates for December 28 and prepare to perform Shani Trayodashi with devotion and sincerity.

