Data Theft Case: ED To Probe Money Laundering Angle

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday has taken up the data theft case and registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on an FIR registered by Cyberabad Police.

The Cyberabad police arrested a gang of six persons involved in procuring and selling sensitive and confidential data of government and important organisations and also personal data of 16.8 crore citizens. It is said to be one of the largest data theft cases.

The accused persons have been found the selling information pertaining to more than 140 categories including sensitive details of defence personnel, mobile numbers of citizens, NEET students, Energy & Power sector, PAN card data, Government employees, Gas & Petroleum, high-networth individuals (HNIs), D-MAT accounts, students database, woman database, Bangalore woman consumer data, data of people who have applied for loans, insurance, credit card and debit card holders (of AXIS, HSBC and other banks), WhatsApp users, Facebook users, IT organisation employees, frequent flyers etc.

