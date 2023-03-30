Suryapet: RTC Bus, Bike Catch Fire After Collision, One Dead

A TSRTC bus caught fire and gutted after hitting a two wheeler in Suryapet district on Thursday.

A Rajadhani bus which was heading to Vijayawada from Hyderabad hit a motorcycle near Indiranagar in Munagala mandal of the district.

The bike came under the bus and caught the fire. As soon as the fire engulfed the bus, the passengers got down in a panic. The entire bus was gutted in a few minutes. A fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Murugesh Raju (48), who was riding the bike was critically injured and succumbed while being shifted to the hospital.

This is the second TSRTC bus to catch fire in the same district in two days.

On Wednesday, a driver and a mechanic had a narrow escape after the bus caught fire. The incident occurred when they were taking the bus to Suryapet depot.

The bus with 20 passengers was on its way from Khammam to Hyderabad. At Suryapet, the vehicle broke down due to some mechanical problem. The TSRTC officials arranged an alternate bus for the stranded passengers.

Later, the driver along with a mechanic, managed to start the bus and decided to take it to Suryapet depot. However, after covering some distance the driver noticed smoke and alerted the mechanic. Both managed to get down before the flames engulfed the vehicle.

