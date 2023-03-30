Telangana: CS Shanthi Kumari Given Additional Charge of Excise, Commercial Taxes Depts

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has assigned additional responsibilities to the Chief Secretary of the State Government A Shanti Kumari as Special Chief Secretary of the Excise and Commercial Taxes Department. To this extent, General Administration Department Secretary V. Seshadri issued an order to this effect on Wednesday.

Her predecessor Somesh Kumar used to supervise these departments. Although Shanti Kumari took charge as the new CS, she did not take charge of those two departments.

In this context, orders were issued assigning complete additional responsibilities of the Excise and Commercial Taxes departments to Shanti Kumari.

