Congress Win in Assembly Elections Will Spell Doom for Telangana: KTR

Bhupalpally: BRS working president and IT minister KT Rama Rao said the victory for Congress in the forthcoming Telangana Assembly state will spell doom for the state. He urged the people to vote for KCR’s development model and defeat the grand old party in the elections.

After inaugurating the integrated collectorate complex in Bhupalpally district and several projects including double bedroom housing units, SP office building and others, KTR said people should not worry about the health of chief minister KCR, who has been diagnosed with a secondary (bacterial) infection of the lungs.

Addressing his first public meeting after the election schedule was announced earlier today, the BRS minister said the development works and welfare initiatives undertaken by the KCR government during the last nine and a half years is quite visible to the public.

Criticising the opposition Congress party, KTR said the people have not forgotten the alleged misgovernance of the previous Congress government. Without taking any name, he said the Congress made someone as it’s Telangana unit chief who was caught in the cash for vote scam case. He cautioned people against voting for the Congress which is being led my a third-grade thief.

