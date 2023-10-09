BRS to Release Election Manifesto on Oct 15, Same Day KCR to Embark on 4-day Tour 

Hyderabad: With the Election Commission Election Commission set the ball rolling for polls to the Telangana Assembly, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has begun prepping for the elections.

The chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will hold a meeting with the party’s MLA ticket hopefuls at Telangana Bhavan on October 15. He will release the party’s election manifesto after handing over B-forms to party candidates. The party has already announced 115 candidates out of 119 constituencies for the ensuing Assembly elections.

Later in the day, the chief minister will leave for a four-day tour of various constituencies in the state. KCR will address public meetings at Janagam and Bhuvanagiri constituencies on October 16, Siddipet and Sircilla constituencies on October 17 and participate in a party programme being held at Jadcherla on October 18.

