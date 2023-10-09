CM YS Jagan Sets Agenda for Clean Sweep in Upcoming AP Assembly Polls

Vijayawada: Setting agenda for the party cadre for a clean sweep in the upcoming elections, Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy divulged a four pronged mass contact programme.

Affirming that he is the first public servant and holding the high office is a great responsibility, the Chief Minister said that the enhanced pension of Rs 3,000 would be disbursed from January next.

In his highly spirited address to an 8000-member strong meeting of YSRCP MLAs, Ministers, regional coordinators, observers, DCMS presidents, ZPTCs, MPTCs, Municipal Chairpersons, Corporators, district unit Presidents, Sarpanchas and party activists here on Monday, he asked them to vigorously participate in Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha and Why AP Needs Jagan besides taking up party bus yatras from Oct 25 to Dec 31 and participating in the Play Andhra Pradesh sports festival en masse to be held from Dec 11 to Jan 15.

అక్టోబర్ 25 నుంచి డిసెంబర్ 31 వరకూ మూడు ప్రాంతాల్లో బస్సు యాత్రలు ఉంటాయి. ఇందులో ఎమ్మెల్యేలు, ఎస్సి, ఎస్టీ, బీసీ, మైనారిటీ నాయకులు ఉంటారు. మూడు ప్రాంతాల్లో మూడు బహిరంగసభలు జరుగుతాయి. అందులో ప్రభుత్వం చేసిన సేవలు, మారిన వ్యవస్థలు, కనిపిస్తున్న అభివృద్ధిని గురించి ప్రజలకు… pic.twitter.com/NBQBO2tdR0 — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) October 9, 2023

Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha is the first programme which will continue till Nov 10 with health camps being held across the state covering 1.6 crore households in 15,004 village and ward secretariats, he said and directed the cadre to own the programme to ensure that each and every family is covered.

Calling himself the first servant of the people, the Chief Minister said he is only treating his political power as a major responsibility to be discharged on behalf of people.

“No family should be left out. You should remember that we will handhold the identified people and ensure free medical treatment to them till their ailments are cured,” he told the gathering.

In the second step, the Chief Minister said that Why AP Needs Jagan would be held from Nov 1 to Dec 10 in two phases. In the initial stage, the Mandal level YSRCP leaders will interact with all households and the people at all village and ward secretariats explaining the necessity of YSRCP continuing in power for the successful implementation of welfare programmes.

In the second stage, Mandal and village level party leaders should hoist the party flag while interacting with village elders and households conveying the message powerfully that the party has treated its manifesto as Bhagavad Gita, Holy Quran and the Bible and implemented 99 percent of the election promises. Simultaneously, party volunteers and local representatives will explain to the people how the TDP dumped its election manifesto into the dustbin after the 2014 elections.

నవంబర్ ఒకటో తేదీ నుంచి 'ఏపీకి ఎందుకు మళ్ళీ జగన్ కావాలి' అనే కార్యక్రమం చేపడుతున్నాం. ఇందులో భాగంగా సచివాలయాలు మన కార్యకర్తలు సందర్శించాలి. ఆ సచివాలయం పరిధిలో ప్రభుత్వం తరపున మనం చేపట్టిన సంక్షేమ, అభివృద్ధి పనులకు సంబంధించిన బోర్డులను ఆవిష్కరించాలి. - సీఎం వైయస్ జగన్… pic.twitter.com/TyXslrcKfW — YSR Congress Party (@YSRCParty) October 9, 2023

The Chief Minister said that in the third task, SC, ST, BC minority leaders of the Party should take up bus yatras in every constituency from Oct 25 to Dec 31 conducting three public meetings a day in the three regions of the State and explain to the people how social justice was achieved through the implementation of various welfare schemes and revolutionary changes were brought in the educational, agricultural and medical and health sectors.

Party MLAs and local convenors will also participate in these bus yatras and public meetings which will create awareness among the people on how people benefitted through the welfare schemes and from the revolutionary changes in the key sectors.

In the fourth task, party cadre should ensure that people will participate on a massive scale in the Play Andhra Pradesh sports festival to be conducted by the Government from Dec 11 to Jan 15, he told the gathering.

The aim of the Play Andhra Pradesh is to identify talented sportspersons and encourage them to participate at the national level sports and games, he said, adding that it would be helpful to realise Why Not Andhra Pradesh participation in national sports festivals.

The Chief Minister further said that the hiked monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 will be distributed from Jan 1 to 10 while YSR Cheyuta and YSR Aasara will be implemented from Jan 10 to 20 and Jan 20 to 30 respectively in festive atmosphere and asked the party cadre to create massive public awareness about these programmes and how people are being benefited.

The Chief Minister asked the party cadre to publicise that the government spent over Rs. 2,35,000 crore on DBT welfare schemes in full transparency and without bias, created 2,07,000 additional Government jobs of which 80 per cent went to the SC, ST, BC and minorities, distributed 30 lakh house sites to the people out of which 90 per cent of the pattas were given to the SC, ST, BC, minorities and 50 per cent of the nominated posts and contracts have been given to SC, ST, BC, minorities through a specially made law achieving social justice.

He asked them to interact with the people on a massive scale henceforth and work for the victory of the party in the next elections aiming at winning 175 out of 175 seats.

