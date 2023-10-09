CM YS Jagan Mocks at TDP-Jana Sena Pre-poll Alliance

Vijayawada: Mocking at the proposed TDP-Jana Sena alliance in the next elections, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that these political entities carry zero credibility and their coming together can only result in bigger zero.

Addressing a gathering of YSRCP functionaries here on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the TDP-Jana Sena alliance will not have any adverse impact on YSRCP.

While the TDP has no achievements to its credit, Jana Sena doesn’t have even flag-bearers or candidates to contest in all 175 constituencies, he said, adding that their electoral alliance makes no difference for YSRCP.

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has also had a share in the corruption of Chandrababu and is a partner in the economic offences of the former Chief Minister, he said.

Affirming that there was no political vendetta in the arrest of Naidu, he said that the arrest took place based on proper investigation and the collected evidence as per the law in the skill development scam. The arrest took place during his London tour, he said.

When in power, Naidu did not allow CBI into the State due to the fear of being investigated over his economic offences, said the Chief Minister, adding that TDP-friendly media has been churning out false stories to create an impression that Naidu’s arrest took place due to political vendetta.

He further said that it makes no difference for Naidu if he is in jail or outside as he carries no political credibility. “His entire political history is full of backstabbing, cheating and misleading the public. He can’t claim even a single achievement to boast of,” he said.

Denouncing the malicious campaign launched by the pro-TDP media to highlight Naidu as a clean politician, he said that the TDP president is synonymous with corruption and lies.

Naidu opposed the distribution of house site pattas to the poor and moved the top courts citing demographic imbalance, said the Chief Minister, adding that support to the TDP leader is equal to extending support to capitalism. “It only means the poor will remain poor.”

He said that political credibility means winning the hearts of people forever even after one’s death by sticking to the election manifesto and implementing necessary programmes for the upliftment of the poor.

“Does Naidu have any of these qualities,” he asked and appealed to the people to defeat the evil designs of Naidu and his foster son who are planning to take the people for a ride once again with false propaganda.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Sets Agenda for Clean Sweep in Upcoming AP Assembly Polls

