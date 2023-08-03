Casino Organiser Chikoti Praveen’s Pics with Telangana BJP Leaders Go Viral

Hyderabad: Casino organiser Chikoti Praveen Kumar, who earlier hit the news headlines over FEMA violations, on Thursday met several Telangana BJP leaders in the national capital lending credence to rumours of his making political entry.

Praveen met BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay Kumar, DK Aruna, Ram Chander Rao and newly joined Telugu actress Jayasudha. Soon the pictures of Praveen’s meeting with the senior BJP leaders started flooding the social media. However, it’s not clear whether the Casino organiser is joining the saffron party or the party leadership is willing to induct him into the party ahead of Assembly elections in Telangana.

During the Bonalu festival, the Task Force South Zone team police had detained three security guards of Chikoti Praveen when he went to offer prayers at Lal Darwaza temple in the old city of Hyderabad. The police said his guards were allegedly entering the temple premises with guns.

