PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for Upgradation of 21 Rly Stations in Telangana on Sunday

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation station for the Amrit Bharat Station scheme on Sunday, August 6.

The Indian Railways is going to modernise 1,275 small and yet important railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme. As part of this, 21 railway stations across Telangana will get an upgrade.

The Union Minister announced this in a tweet and added that out of the Centre has identified as many as 39 railway stations in the Telugu state, however, the redevelopment works are being taken up in the first phase in 21 railway stations.

“Railway stations in Telangana to get a major facelift with state-of-the-art amenities. Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi to lay foundation stone for redevelopment of 21 stations across the state. The new stations are being developed with an outlay of Rs 894 crores,” Kishan Reddy wrote in a tweet.

Through the Amrit Bharat Station scheme, the Centre is aiming to improve the infrastructure at various important railway stations with a focus on multi-modal connectivity and also to make the access to railway stations easy to the specially-abled individuals.

