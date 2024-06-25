Telangana BJP observes black day to mark 50 years of Emergency

Hyderabad, June 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telanaga observed a 'black day' on Tuesday to mark 50 years of the Emergency imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on June 15, 1975.

Participating in the ‘Anti-Emergency Day-Black Day’ programme organised at the party office here, BJP Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman felicitated some citizens who fought against the Emergency and remembered the sacrifices made by many while resisting the move.

Reflecting on the dark period of Emergency, he remembered the severe atrocities and suppression of civil liberties that the nation endured as he called for honouring the resilience of those who fought for democracy.

"We witnessed the horror of Emergency when freedom of press and freedom of expression were suppressed by the Congress,” Laxman said, as he saluted all those leaders who resisted the Emergency to protect democracy.

Laxman, who is also the national President of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, alleged that the history of Congress is filled with the killings of innocent people.

Addressing a press conference, state BJP Vice President N.V.S.S Prabhakar said the Congress made a mockery of the Constitution.

“The Congress violated the Constitution and misused it many times but now the same party is talking about upholding the Constitution,” he said.

Prabhakar said by organising 'black day' programmes, the BJP has exposed the misdeeds of Congress.

Union Minister for Coals and Mines and state BJP President G. Kishan Reddy took to X to share his thoughts on the 50th anniversary of Emergency, calling it a "harrowing episode in Indian history characterised by the brutal suppression of civil liberties, flagrant abuse of power, and systematic dismantling of democratic institutions".

“This dark period saw the incarceration of our leaders, censorship of the press, and widespread human rights abuses, all orchestrated to preserve her political dominance. Emergency stands as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by Congress' authoritarianism and its profound impact on the foundational principles of our nation. Lest we forget!,” read his post.

Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, said the Congress has ‘Emergency DNA’.

“Holding the Constitution is not enough, as upholding the values enshrined in it is needed. Nobody has mocked the Constitution more than Congress. Even as we speak, cases are filed against journalists in Congress-ruled states, curbing freedom of speech, the right to movement, and sometimes even the right to live, let alone the right to equality. The latest mandate of the people is proof that the BJP-led NDA has given good governance,” he said.

