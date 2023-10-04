BRS to Release Manifesto for Telangana Assembly Polls on Oct 16

Hyderabad: The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi is set to release its Assembly election manifesto soon. Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said the BRS election manifesto will be released by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Warangal on October 16.

Harish Rao said the party’s poll manifesto for the forthcoming elections has been designed by keeping in mind the comprehensive development of all sections of society. He added that the election manifesto will make people happy but it will spring surprise for the Opposition parties. .

The BRS party is holding a massive rally in Warangal on October 16, Monday and KCR will unveil the poll manifesto in the public meeting. He said Congress has released poll manifestos in the past but it only remained on paper and added that the grand old party would not be able to match to the welfare-oriented schemes introduced by the ruling party. The finance minister expressed confidence that the KCR government will return to power for a record third time.

The senior BRS leader slammed the TPCC president Revanth Reddy and said the Congress leader will certainly go to jail in the cash-for-vote scam case. He said the Supreme Court quashed the petition of the opposition leader and stated that the investigation into the cash-for-vote case is a matter for the ACB court.

