Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday sanctioned the pending Dearness Allowances (DAs) to the state RTC employees. According to a press release, the state government has decided to grant 4.8 percent DA to the staff which has been on hold since July 2023.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar said the current DA will be included in the staff’s salary for the month of October. So far, the state government has sanctioned nine DAs.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sajjanar said the RTC staff are working hard and providing quality service to the bus passengers. He added that the government has sanctioned nine DAs in all.

