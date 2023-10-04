RBI sets ball rolling for new bad loans provisioning method

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANJS) The RBI on Wednesday formed an external working group to seek independent inputs on how banks could make provisions on bad loans using an expected credit loss (ECL) method which represents a major shift from the current incurred loss-based provisioning regime.

The RBI released a discussion paper in January suggesting banks switch to the ECL method, in which lenders assess the probability of default upfront and provision accordingly, rather than after a default as is the current norm.

The discussion paper envisages a forward looking, principle-based framework for provisioning for credit risk, which has already been implemented under International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and US Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), the RBI said.

It has been decided "to constitute a Working Group in order to get independent inputs on some of the technical aspects having a bearing on the significant transition involved," the RBI said in a release.

The newly-constituted working group would be chaired by R. Narayanaswamy, former professor at IIM Bangalore, and will include domain experts from academia and industry as well as representatives from select banks, the RBI added.

The recommendations of the working group would be factored in while framing the draft guidelines, which shall be put in the public domain for comments before the issue of final guidelines, the central bank said.

