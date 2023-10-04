Telangana has over 3.17 crore voters, final roll published

Hyderabad, Oct 4 (IANS) Telangana, where Assembly elections are slated to be held in a couple of months, has over 3.17 crore voters.

According to the final electoral roll published by the Chief Electoral Officer, the state has 3,17,17,389 voters, an increase of 5.8 per cent since January 5, 2023.

After the completion of the second special summary revision of the electoral roll, the final electoral roll was published in all 119 assembly constituencies on October 4.

The voters comprise 1,58,71,493 males and 1,58,43,339 females while 2,557 belong to the third gender. There are 15,338 service electors and 2,780 overseas electors.

CEO Vikas Raj said applications received before September 19 were disposed of. As a result, from the date of draft publication of roll till September 18; a total of 17,01,087 additions; 6,10,694 deletions and 5,80,208 corrections of entries were carried out.

The gender ratio of the electoral roll has improved from 992 on January 5 to 998. The gender ratio in the 18 to 19 age group has improved from 707 to 743.

There are 4,43,943 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,06,493 voters with disabilities.

The CEO said that the exercise of continuous updation of electoral rolls will continue. All eligible persons (those who have completed 18 years of age on October 1, 2023 and who are otherwise eligible) who could not make an application for enrolment earlier have been requested to apply for inclusion in the roll.

He requested all citizens to check their enrolment details like the polling station they are attached to by logging into voters.eci.gov.in or through the Voter Helpline App (VHA). In case of any mistakes in enrolment details, the elector can apply for correction using form 8, online or on VHA or through the BLO.

Intensive efforts were made in the last two years to purify the electoral roll. A total of 22,02,168 dead, duplicate and shifted voters were removed from the electoral roll, including 4,89,574 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding areas.

Further 2,47,756 dead voters have also been deleted from the electoral roll in this year.

The CEO said that a remarkable achievement of the present Special Summary Revision is the enrolment of 5,32,990 18-19-year young voters from January 6 till September 28. As a result, the electoral rolls have 8,11,640 new voters in the 18-19 age cohort. This constitutes 2.56 per cent of the electoral roll.

Never in the past was this percentage achieved.

Those eligible citizens who have not applied yet must file their application in form-6 for new enrolment or form-8 for shifting within or outside the AC. These applications can be filed up to 10 days before the last date of filing nominations. All applications can be filed through voters.eci.gov.in/Voter Helpline App (VHA) or by contacting the BLO.

In case of any complaints, citizens may contact the voter helpline 1950 of ECI, added the CEO.

