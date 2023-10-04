Mrigdeep Singh Lamba shares old BTS pic of Fukraas with SRK

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Director Mrigdeep Singh Lamba after the release of his comedy film ' Fukrey 3' , shared a fun old Behind-The-Scenes (BTS) picture of the star cast who were standing alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Lost in nostalgia, the director made a quirky caption on social media referencing both his old memories as well the SRK-starrer ‘Jawan’, writing “Jawan Fukrey”.

‘Fukrey 3’ released back in September 28 and has become a huge hit while the Atlee-directorial has become a mega-blockbuster film.

Referencing both the movies, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba shared an old picture where they were standing with the superstar and wrote: “Jawan Fukrey” (Young Fukrey)

He added: “Yeh picture pehli fukrey ki hai. Jawaan tab bhi, Jawaan thay ab bhi Jawaan hain. Fukrey tab bhi, Fukrey thay ab bhi, Fukrey hain (This picture is of the first Fukrey. They were Jawaan (young) then, they are young now. They were Fukreythen, they were Fukrey now)".

The comedy drama franchise has been a huge hit with the third part so far being the highest acclaimed among all the other films in the ‘Fukrey’ franchise.

On its first day alone ‘Fukrey 3’ earned over Rs. 8.82 crore, outdoing ‘The Vaccine War’ by a huge mile.

The movie stands at an estimated gross of Rs. 43 crores in its first week in domestic collections, and a total gross of Rs.79 crores in total. The lifetime collection of ‘Fukrey 3’ at the Indian box office is currently estimated Rs.60-70 crore.

