BRS Dornakal MLA Redya Naik Hurls Abuses at Revanth Reddy 

Mahabubabad: Ahead of BRS party’s foundation day on April 27, the party leaders are holding Athmeeya Sammelans across the state. During one such local meeting, the party leader from Dornakal Constituency Dharamsoth Redya Naik allegedly used abusive language against the opposition leaders in the state.

Addressing a public meeting in Chilkoyalapadu village of Mahabubabad district on Tuesday, Redya Naik has used the most extreme abuse ever against the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy.

“The state of Telangana is witnessing progress in every field. Please vote for development-friendly BRS. Other **** (leaders) have no right to seek your votes,” Redya Naik said at the Athmeeya Sammelan held in the Dornakal constituency. The audience was stunned when they heard these abusive remarks against his Congress rival.

The BRS legislator from Dornakal constituency further said the Congress leader should either prove or stop the accusations against him. Redya Naik added there was disunity in the Telangana Congress unit and the party had zero chances of winning the upcoming Assembly elections.

