BJP vs Congress: Lists of leading candidates in Telangana

June 04, 2024

AP Elections Results 2024: Andhra Pradesh Congress chief and party’s Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate Sharmila has secured a meagre 7,068 votes after four rounds of counting of votes in the parliamentary constituency while YSRCP MP Candidate YS Avinash Reddy has got over 40,000 votes and is leading with a comfortable majority over his rival candidates from other parties.