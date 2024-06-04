BJP vs Congress: Lists of leading candidates in Telangana

Jun 04, 2024, 11:44 IST
#TSLokSabhaElectionResults2024: Election Commission of India has released the lists of Congress and BJP candidates who are leading in Telangana Lok Sabha constituencies: 

BJP’s leading candidates list so far: 

Adilabad (1) - Godam Nagesh - 180764 votes - margin: 38283

Karimnagar (3) - Bandi Sanjay Kumar - 134763 votes - margin: 64408

Nizamabad(4) - Arvind Dharmapuri - 146139 votes - margin: 17832

Medak(6) - Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao - 97952 votes - margin: 750

Malkajgiri(7) - Eatala Rajender - 286864 votes - margin: 105472

Secunderabad(8) - G. Kishan Reddy - 133566 votes - margin: 34076

Chevella(10) - Konda Vishweshwar Reddy - 103525 votes - margin: 33086

Mahbubnagar(11) - Aruna. D. K - 95240 votes - margin: 5652

Congress’ leading candidates so far: 

Zahirabad(5) - Suresh Kumar Shetkar - 126159 votes - margin: 13074

Nagarkurnool(12) - Dr. Mallu Ravi - 94165 votes - margin: 14609

Nalgonda(13) - Kunduru Raghuveer - 204531 votes - margin: 141095

Bhongir (14) - Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy - 128611 votes - margin: 42217

Warangal(15) - Kadiyam Kavya - 137342 votes - margin: 47629

Mahabubabad (16) - Balram Naik Porika - 133254 votes - margin: 74873

Khammam (17) - Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy - 232284 votes - margin: 135890
 

