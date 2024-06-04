Bandi Sanjay Gets Over 1 Lakh Majority: Karimnagar LS Seat

KARIMNAGAR, [June 4, 2024]: In a resounding performance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bandi Sanjay Kumar has cemented his commanding lead in the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency as the counting of votes progressed further on June 4th.

According to the latest update by the ECI (Election Commission of India), Sanjay, who is also the national general secretary of the BJP, has garnered a staggering 223,024 votes, establishing a substantial lead of 101,250 votes over his nearest rival, V Rajender Rao of the Congress party.

The widening gap in the vote tally has bolstered the BJP's prospects of retaining the crucial Karimnagar seat, with Sanjay Kumar inching closer to a second consecutive term in the Lok Sabha