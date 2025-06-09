Big Jolt to Commuters: Telangana RTC Hikes Bus Pass Fares by 20%

In a blow to daily commuters, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has increased bus pass rates by 20%. The revised fares will come into effect from Monday, June 9.

The Metro Express bus pass has been hiked from ₹1,300 to ₹1,600, while the ordinary bus pass has increased from ₹1,150 to ₹1,400.

Daily commuters have expressed concern over the sharp hike in bus pass rates. Lakhs of students and employees rely on TGRTC buses every day, and many are now urging the state government to reconsider the revised fares.

Adding to their woes, the Congress-led government recently increased metro rail fares as well.

The new minimum metro fare is ₹12 for journeys up to 2 km. For distances between 2 and 4 km, the fare is ₹18, and for 4 to 6 km, it's ₹30. Passengers travelling 6 to 9 km will pay ₹40, while those going 9 to 12 km will be charged ₹50.

The fare increases to ₹55 for 12–15 km, ₹60 for 15–18 km, and ₹66 for 18–21 km. For distances between 21 and 24 km, the fare is ₹70, and for travel beyond 24 km, it rises to ₹75.

This was the first fare hike since the Metro began operations.