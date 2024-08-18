Big Alert: Heavy Rains and Storms to Hit Telangana for Five Days!

The Hyderabad Weather Department has issued a heavy rain alert for five days across Telangana state. The department also announced that several areas in the state are expected to experience heavy downpours. According to the alert, the affected areas include Nirmal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Mulugu, Bhupalapally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak, and Vikarabad. These regions are likely to see heavy rainfall, while other districts may experience moderate rainfall. The department also warned of a high likelihood of thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas.

The public is advised to stay in safe places, as today is a holiday, and avoid going out unless necessary. Schools and colleges will operate as usual from Tuesday, as no official announcement has been made regarding closures.