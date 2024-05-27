Bengaluru rave party case: Hema skips questioning for THIS reason

Hyderabad: A week after busting a rave party, Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru police had issued a notice to the Tollywood actress Hema as her blood sample had tested positive for the consumption of drugs.

The rave party disguised as a birthday party bust happened near Electronics City in Bengaluru. The blood samples of the attendees at the busted rave party were sent to a laboratory for testing, according to the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.

The blood samples of 59 men tested positive for drugs while the blood samples of 27 women tested positive. The Central Crime Branch (CCB) had asked all the accused persons including Hema to present themselves at their office on May 27 (today). However, she did not attend the questioning at the CCB office in Bengaluru.

The Telugu actress wrote a letter to the authorities claiming she was down with viral fever and could not make it today. Hema said due to ill-health, she is not in a position to meet the authorities at their office. She requested the officers to give her more time so she can appear before them for questioning in the drugs case. As per reports, the CCB officials have rejected her request and are contemplating to issue fresh summons to the actress.

Around 106 individuals were detained by the police after they raided the rave party held at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Notices have also been issued to all of these individuals.

Also Read: Nargis Fakhri loves how Sandeep Reddy Vanga drafted female characters in ‘Animal’