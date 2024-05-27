Watch: Exes Hrithik, Sussanne Reunite For Son's Big Day

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan attended his son Hreehan Roshan's graduation ceremony with his ex-wife Sussane Khan to celebrate the milestone together.

Sussane Khan posted a video from Hreehan's graduation ceremony featuring Hrithik Roshan and their younger son, Hridhan Roshan. The family posed for photos in all smiles, with parents Hrithik and Sussane gleaming with pride over their son's achievement.

Hrithik and Sussane exchanged vows in 2000 but parted ways 14 years later, in 2014, after having two sons together. The couple often reunites at restaurants and cafes with their children as a family.

On the work front, Sussane is an interior designer and owns "The Charcoal Project," a luxury interior design studio. She is also the creative director of the fine jewelry company "Pure Facets." On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is to star in Sidharth Anand's "War 2" along with Jr. NTR.