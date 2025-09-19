Bathukamma 2025 Dates, Rituals, and Types of Flowers Used in the Festival

Bathukamma 2025, beginning on September 21, 2025, is one of the most colourful and culturally rich festivals of Telangana. Dedicated to Goddess Gauri, this nine-day celebration pays homage to womanhood, fertility, and the eternal beauty of nature. Marked during the Ashwin month of the Telugu calendar, Bathukamma starts on Bhadrapada Amavasya (Mahalaya Amavasya) and concludes with Saddula Bathukamma, which coincides with Durga Ashtami. Interestingly, the festival runs parallel to Sharad Navratri, highlighting India’s shared spiritual traditions.

Women across Telangana gather in vibrant attire, carrying floral creations to worship Goddess Gauri. The event reflects the state’s heritage and the deep reverence for femininity.

Bathukamma 2025: Start and End Dates

Festival Start Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Festival End Date (Saddula Bathukamma): Monday, September 29, 2025

History of Bathukamma

The origins of Bathukamma are rooted in legend. It is said that King Dharmangada and Queen Satyavati prayed to Goddess Lakshmi for a child. The goddess blessed them with a daughter named Lakshmi, believed to embody prosperity, strength, and beauty. Over time, young women began worshipping her form, Goddess Gauri, seeking blessings for happy marriages and fulfilled lives.

The festival evolved as a celebration of both nature’s bounty and the divine feminine energy. By symbolically arranging flowers, women express gratitude for fertility, prosperity, and well-being.

Significance of Bathukamma

The word Bathukamma translates to “Mother Goddess, come alive.” She is revered as the giver of life and protector of women. For nine days, women pray for their families’ welfare, while young girls seek ideal life partners.

The festival also serves as a way to preserve ecological traditions, as only seasonal, local flowers are used in the arrangements. These flowers are believed to have medicinal value and spiritual purity.

Rituals and Preparations

The celebrations begin with days of preparation:

Home cleaning and decorations: Women cleanse their houses, decorate courtyards with rice flour rangolis, and apply cow dung as a sign of purity.

Flower collection: Men and children collect local seasonal flowers, while women prepare artistic floral arrangements.

The central ritual is the creation of the Bathukamma, a cone-shaped floral stack made with seven concentric layers of flowers. The arrangement often includes:

Marigold (Banthi puvvu) – symbol of auspiciousness and vibrancy.

Chrysanthemum (Chamanthi) – representing joy and longevity.

Lotus (Kamalapu) – a sacred flower linked with divinity.

Hibiscus (Dasavala) – often associated with Goddess power.

Cosmos – delicate seasonal flowers adding colour.

Celosia (Gunugu puvvu) – known for its unique flame-like shape.

Pumpkin flower – placed on top, symbolising fertility and prosperity.

A turmeric piece (Pasupu kommulu) – added to signify purity and blessings.

Women dress in traditional sarees and young girls in Langa Oni (half-saree), gather around the Bathukammas, sing folk songs, and perform dances.

Conclusion Rituals

On the final day, the decorated Bathukammas are carried to nearby rivers, lakes, or ponds. After singing and dancing in groups, the floral arrangements are immersed in water as an offering to Goddess Gauri. Devotees prepare and share maleeda, a sweet dish made of jaggery and wheat flour, during the festivities.

Women also exchange kumkum and turmeric with each other, symbolising sisterhood and goodwill. Cultural programs like jataras (street plays), music, and dance add to the festive charm.

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