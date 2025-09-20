Hyderabad Rain Update: Thunderstorms Likely to Continue for the Next 10 Days

Heavy rains continued to lash Hyderabad late on Friday night (September 19) for the third consecutive day. The Hyderabad centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers over the city during the weekend (September 20 and 21).

Meanwhile, weather experts have forecast that rains will continue across Telangana for the next 10 to 15 days under the influence of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Similar to the past three days, hot and humid conditions will prevail in Telangana, including the capital city of Hyderabad.

As the day progresses, scattered intense thunderstorms have been predicted in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Kamareddy, Rangareddy, Yadadri–Bhongir, Jangaon, and Nagarkurnool districts from late afternoon until midnight. In Hyderabad, dry conditions will prevail until evening; however, scattered intense thunderstorms are expected in a few places during the evening to late-night hours.

Seven-Day Rain Alert

Additionally, the IMD has issued a seven-day weather alert for Telangana, warning of widespread rainfall and thunderstorms across the state from September 19 to September 26.

According to the IMD’s bulletin issued at 8:30 pm on September 19, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected in many districts throughout the week, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) predicted at several locations.

Day 1 (Sept 19–20): Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Nizamabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool. Thunderstorms with lightning and strong winds may occur across Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, and several other districts.

Day 2 (Sept 20–21): Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely at isolated places in many districts.

Day 3 & 4 (Sept 21–23): Widespread light to moderate rain is expected, with thunderstorms and winds across all districts.

Days 5–7 (Sept 23–26): Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to persist in many places. Thunderstorms with lightning and winds may continue at isolated locations on September 23.

Authorities have advised restricted movement during heavy rainfall periods. Municipal bodies have been asked to clear drainage channels and issue public advisories, while road and rail departments are urged to regulate traffic.