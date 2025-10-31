Azharuddin Takes Oath as Telangana Minister: What Portfolio Will He Get?

Former Indian cricket captain and ex-Lok Sabha MP Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in the Telangana Cabinet on Friday (October 31).

Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other cabinet colleagues.

However, the timing of Azharuddin’s induction has drawn criticism from the BJP, which alleged that it violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypoll scheduled for November 11.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao also mocked the Congress, calling Azharuddin’s induction into the Cabinet as its desperate effort to win the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

The Telangana BJP unit filed a complaint with the State Election Commission, arguing that the move breached election norms. Citing a precedent, BJP MLA Payal Shankar recalled that in Goa, former Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had postponed a minister’s swearing-in as the MCC was enforced.

It may be noted that nearly 25% of voters in Jubilee Hills are from the Muslim community. Despite objections, the Congress government proceeded with the oath-taking ceremony.

Speaking to the media, Azharuddin said his family was “extremely happy” about his new role. “I am grateful to the Congress high command, the Chief Minister, and state leaders for giving me this opportunity,” he added.

Dismissing criticism from the BJP and BRS, Azharuddin said his immediate focus would be on ensuring a Congress victory in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

While the former cricketer has taken oath, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is expected to assign him a portfolio within the next couple of days. Speculation remains whether Azharuddin will receive a key ministry or be entrusted with the Minority Welfare Department.

Also read: With swearing-in as Telangana minister, Azharuddin starts a new innings