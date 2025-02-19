5-Day Holidays in Telangana; Maha Shivaratri, Weekend, and Election Holiday

The wait is finally over! With Maha Shivaratri and the weekend fast approaching, it's time to plan your next getaway. Here's a quick rundown of the upcoming holidays and how you can best utilize them:

Maha Shivaratri Holiday

Maha Shivaratri, an important Hindu holiday, occurs on February 26 this year. Since it's a general holiday, schools, government offices, and businesses will be closed. This is the best time to take a break and spend time with your family and loved ones.

Election Holiday

On February 27, there will be some areas with elections, and therefore, it will be a holiday for schools and government offices. Although this holiday may not apply to all, it's worth verifying with your local authorities.

Weekend Getaway

With Friday, February 28, you can take a leave or request a holiday to make your weekend longer. February 29 (Saturday) and Sunday, March 1, are weekend holidays. What a great time to schedule a short holiday or visit your hometown.

5-Day Holiday Plan

Here is a proposed 5-day holiday plan:

February 26 (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri holiday

February 27 (Thursday): Election holiday (in certain locations)

February 28 (Friday): Request a leave or submit a holiday application

February 29 (Saturday): Weekend holiday

March 1 (Sunday): Weekend holiday

Maximize these holidays to unwind, refresh, and spend quality time with your near and dear ones. Plan your vacation, request leave, and prepare for a well-deserved holiday.

Also read: February 19 holiday for Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti