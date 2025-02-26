Telangana CM meets PM, seeks support for pending projects

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday and sought the Centre’s support for various pending projects in the state.

During the meeting which lasted for about an hour, the Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on the ongoing rescue operation in the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel in the Nagarkurnool district.

Multiple agencies of both the state and central governments have been engaged in the operation to rescue eight persons trapped since February 22 when a portion of the tunnel collapsed.

Earlier, the Prime Minister spoke to the Chief Minister over the phone on February 22 after the tunnel accident. He enquired about the incident and assured all support from the Centre for the rescue operation.

Revanth Reddy, who was accompanied by Minister for Information Technology and Industry D. Sridhar Babu during Wednesday’s meeting, also brought to the Prime Minister’s notice the lack of allocations for Telangana in the Union Budget for 2025-26.

The Chief Minister also urged Prime Minister Modi to support the proposed infrastructure and development projects in the state.

Revanth Reddy sought the Centre’s assistance for the Regional Ring Road (RRR), the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, the Musi Riverfront Development project, and the revival of lakes.

He is also likely to meet various Central ministers later in the day to discuss specific projects for which the state government is seeking the Centre’s support.

The Chief Minister had last met the Prime Minister in July last year and had urged the Centre to release pending funds, allot coal blocks for public sector miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and also fulfil the commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Revanth Reddy had also requested the Prime Minister to order the transfer of 2,450 acres of defence lands to the state government for various infrastructure projects.

The state government also sought revival of the Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) project, which was sanctioned for Hyderabad by the earlier Congress-led UPA government.

The Chief Minister had also urged the Centre to sanction 25 lakh houses for the state.

