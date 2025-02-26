Committed to accelerate our ‘Make in India’ initiatives: Nothing’s Akis Evangelidis

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Highlighting the importance of India in its overall strategy, London-based technology company Nothing on Wednesday said they are committed to accelerate its ‘Make in India’ initiatives, as it announced the appointment of Co-founder, Akis Evangelidis, as the country President.

In his new role, Evangelidis will lead the company’s strategic growth and operations in the country.

“India is one of the most important markets for Nothing and we believe there is a tremendous opportunity to become a leading consumer tech brand in the country,” said Evangelidis.

“I’m very excited to step into this new role and continue to bring distinctive, design-led tech innovations to Indian consumers. India will play a pivotal role in the global smartphone industry in the years to come, and we’re committed to accelerating our ‘Make in India’ initiatives and boosting domestic production,” he mentioned.

In 2025, the company is doubling down by ramping up its investments in India and expanding its offline presence to more than 12,000 stores.

To reinforce its commitment to India, Nothing has announced that its upcoming Phone (3a) Series will be manufactured in Chennai.

The new smartphone is set to launch on March 4. By producing devices locally, the company aims to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and contribute to the country’s growing manufacturing sector.

India has played a major role in Nothing’s rapid growth. In 2024, the company became the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the Indian market, recording a 577 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to Counterpoint’s Q4 2024 India Smartphone Tracker report.

India’s role in the global smartphone industry has been increasing, supported by government initiatives and a tech-savvy consumer base.

According to the latest government data, about 99.2 per cent of mobile phones sold in the country are now made locally as the manufacturing value has soared to Rs 4,22,000 crore, with exports crossing Rs 1,29,000 crore in 2024.

