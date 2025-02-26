Sharvari gives a ‘desi’ twist to eating a croissant

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sharvari has given a ‘desi’ twist to the classic French croissant as she used it as a replacement for the popular Indian tea-time snack “khari”.

Sharvari took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture. In the image, she dipped the buttery croissant in a cup of tea.

For the caption, she wrote: “Eating croissant like a khari.”

For the unversed, “Khari” is a light and fluffy biscuit that is made from flour and butter and baked until golden and crunchy. They can be made plain or sprinkled with spices for extra flavour.

On February 24, the actress showcased her strength as she worked out intensely with battle rope to get in top shape for the demanding role. Recently, the actress gave a sneak-peek into her intense workout routine with a battle ropes session.

She wrote: “Battle ropes for today... Battle ready for #Alpha soon! #MondayMotivation.” In the images, Sharvari is seen wearing a black tank top and shorts while performing an arm workout on what appears to be an open terrace.

On the work front, Sharvari's most recent project was “Vedaa,” where she starred alongside John Abraham. Now, she is gearing up for her next highly anticipated film, “Alpha,” which is part of the YRF spy universe and stars Alia Bhatt.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” will mark the seventh film in Yash Raj Films' expansive spy universe. This universe began with the “Tiger” franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, starting with “Ek Tha Tiger” and followed by “Tiger Zinda Hai.” The saga continued with "War," “Pathaan,” and “Tiger 3.” Upcoming films in the franchise include “War 2,” directed by Ayan Mukerji, “Pathaan 2,” and “Tiger vs. Pathaan.”

Interestingly, “Alpha” will be the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.