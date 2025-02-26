Lara Dutta fulfills a long-held dream on Maha Shivratri at Pashupatinath Temple

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi recently shared a heartwarming moment, revealing that she had fulfilled a long-held dream on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The actress celebrated the sacred night at the renowned Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. In a heartfelt post, Lara expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to experience this spiritual journey and thanked the people who made it possible for her. Sharing a video of her visit, Lara wrote, “I have always wanted to spend one Mahashivratri at one of the sacred Shiva Kshetras and today that wish was fulfilled at Pashupatinath temple, Nepal. Blessed and grateful for the calling and the opportunity, and thankful for the small army of people that made this possible for me. Jai Bholenath!!!! #happymahashivratri.”

The video captures the actress’ peaceful and spiritual experience at the iconic temple, which is one of the holiest sites dedicated to Lord Shiva. In the clip, the Partner actress can be seen entering the temple premises with her team. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Lara also posed for photos with fans.

On Maha Shivratri, celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Hema Malini, and others shared heartfelt wishes on social media.

Meanwhile, talking about Lara Dutta, she was last seen in the intense war drama “Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond,” where she shared the screen with actors such as Jimmy Shergill, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna. The series, inspired by real events, explored the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and the Indian Air Force’s retaliatory airstrike.

Looking next, Lara is set to star in the highly anticipated theatrical film “Welcome to the Jungle,” where she will reunite with Akshay Kumar. The movie boasts an ensemble cast featuring Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Aftab Shivdasani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, and Tusshar Kapoor.

This marks Lara’s second collaboration with Akshay, following their successful partnership in “Bell Bottom.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.