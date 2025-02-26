Rajasthan launches accident insurance scheme for school students

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) In a landmark initiative, state Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar on Wednesday unveiled the Shiksha Sanjeevani Bima Yojana at a special event held at Residency Girls Higher Secondary School in Udaipur.

The first-of-its-kind scheme in the state, it provides personal accident insurance coverage of Rs one lakh to 1.3 lakh students in the government schools across Udaipur division.

The insurance will also extend coverage in case of the accidental death of a student’s parent, confirmed officials from the education department.

Launched for the first time, this unique scheme is set to expand, eventually benefitting one crore school children across the state.

Objectives of the scheme include ensuring continuity in children's education, preventing child labour, promoting financial inclusion through Digital India, preventing misuse of insurance claim amounts, instilling a habit of saving from an early age and providing scholarships with interest until the child turns 18 in case of a parent’s accidental demise.

During the event, Minister Madan Dilawar also distributed insurance policies and kits to the attending students.

This initiative marks a significant step towards securing the future of schoolchildren and fostering a culture of financial security in Rajasthan, said officials.

Minister Dilawar is on a visit to Udaipur on Wednesday where he is participating in various programmes. He reached Udaipur from Jaipur at 6.00 a.m. At 9 a.m., he participated as the chief guest in the Shiksha Jeevan Personal Accident Insurance Ceremony organised at the Residency School of Udaipur.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Dilawar's team claimed this is the first of its kind scheme launched in the country. "Presently over one lakh students are benefitted under it in Udaipur, and soon after the scheme will be expanded across Rajasthan and will ensure that all students in the state benefit from it," the officials said.

"Preparations have started in this reference to benefit students from other districts too. We are targeting over a crore students to benefit from this scheme soon," offiicals added

